Thomas Anders Exclusively for Phoenix Guests

Phoenix Reisen will feature Thomas Anders aboard the Artania sailing to Southern Scandinavia on Aug. 19 as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

Known in Germany as the “Gentleman of Music,” Anders will perform on the Artania’s five-day cruise from Bremerhaven to Kiel, calling in Lysekil, Sweden, Oslo, Norway, and Skagen, Denmark.

The singer and cookbook author, Anders will be celebrating his 60th birthday this year.

Today among the largest tour operators in Germany, Phoenix Reisen was founded in 1973 and chartered its first cruise ship, the Maxim Gorki, in 1988. The company sails three ocean-going cruise ships year-round and one seasonally, the Deutschland, which, coincidentally, is celebrating its 25th year after launching service in 1998.

Phoenix Reisen also markets a fleet of river vessels.