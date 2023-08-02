The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils Winter 2024-25 Caribbean Itineraries

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced its 2024-25 winter Caribbean itineraries onboard the Evrima and Ilma, now open for reservations.

“Our 2024-2025 winter itineraries present enriching and engaging opportunities across the region’s most captivating destinations,” said Jim Murren, executive chairman and chief executive officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“With thoughtful curation, each remarkable journey invites ultimate relaxation and exploration of unforgettable experiences. Guests can embark on Evrima, our inaugural yacht, and Ilma, making its Caribbean debut, to discover enchanting coastlines, hidden gems, and immersive pursuits, all while we meticulously attend to every comfort and detail.”

From November 2024 to April 2025, the new season includes 38 sailings exploring destinations such as the shores of Saint Kitts, Martinique and Cartagena among others.

Highlights of 2024-25 winter itineraries include: