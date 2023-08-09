Swan Hellenic Announces Commercial Team Changes

Swan Hellenic is making a number of important top-level changes to its commercial teams, the company announced in a press release.

With the SVP of Global Sales and Marketing Alfredo Spadon leaving, Patrizia Iantorno is set to rise from her current position as VP of Global Marketing to a new senior strategic role of Chief Commercial Officer.

According to Swan Hellenic, Spadon molded the contemporary evolution of the brand, with the change confirming that the company has now “completed its return to global recognition as a unique brand offering premium discovery experiences worldwide.”

Previously serving as Spadon’s right-hand woman, Iantorno joined the company almost a year ago and will now support the integrated development of the company’s customer focus and service values in her specially created position.

Anna Wolfsteiner, meanwhile, will be joining her from September 15, also in a newly created role, as Senior Vice President of Sales Europe and UK.

Anna will focus her over 29 years of travel industry experience, including more than 11 in senior positions at Scenic Group, on providing close support to Swan Hellenic’s European customers and trade partners, the company said.

The new position reflects the company’s increasing cross-generational appeal and growth across the region, Swan Hellenic added.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Alfredo, bringing the new Swan Hellenic vision to life. Everyone in the team he put together and steered with humble leadership and masterful support owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude. He has played a key role in creating the unique spirit that distinguishes our company today,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.

“Patrizia has already taken able charge of the transition, having spent the past 12 months working closely alongside him, significantly enriching our guest experience and trade support,” he added.

“Lastly, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Anna Wolfsteiner, who will be reporting directly to Patrizia as SVP Sales Europe. Anna’s a perfect fit for our company, combining big-picture strategic acumen with detailed focus and strong relational values. I am delighted that she will be bringing her insightful personal touch to this dedicated new role,” Zito concluded.

“It’s been a privilege to play a role in the launch of this visionary start-up during a period of intense historic challenges, from the COVID pandemic to the geopolitical situation. I’d like to thank our trade partners, media colleagues and above all the fantastically talented and dedicated Swan Hellenic team around the world for their faith, commitment and hard work,” commented Alfredo Spadon, outgoing SVP of Global Sales and Marketing.

“We’ve created a distinctive premium brand that builds on an exceptional heritage to offer uniquely enriching discovery experiences of our wonderful world. Congratulations for now and the future. I know you’ll continue to surprise and exceed expectations.”