Spectrum of the Seas Returns to Tokyo, Japan

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived in Yokohama, Japan on August 12 following a 12-night voyage.

The ship arrived carrying over 4,000 guests after exploring a number of destinations including Nha Trang, Vietnam; Hong Kong and Taiwan and Kobe and Mt. Fuji before arriving in Yokohama.

The ship’s arrival was celebrated with special events onboard as the ship called in Kobe on August 10 and Yokohama on August 12.

A traditional plaque and key ceremony took place onboard the Spectrum of the Seas, followed by an exclusive tour of the ship. Attendees include Angie Stephen, Royal Caribbean International’s vice president and managing director for Asia-Pacific, the ship’s Captain Wu Huimin, Director General of Port Hiroya Nakano and Harbor Bureau and Ayako Miyata, executive director of Port Promotion Department, city of Yokohama.

“This is the moment we have been waiting for! Japan is a top travel destination for both Singaporeans as well as our guests from across the world, so we are thrilled to return to Japan this year. These longer sailings which take in key port destinations in Japan have been extremely popular especially with the fly-cruise market from Australia, Europe and the US, with guests who are keen to explore the unique culture and rich heritage of Japan. In fact, the first two sailings sold out so quickly we added another two! Our guests today will disembark and explore the colorful Sensoji Temple, take a walk over the Shibuya Crossing or enjoy local delicacies at the famous fish markets. Many of the sailing’s international guests would have stayed in Tokyo ahead of the sailing, exploring the local sights and enjoying the city’s great food, offering a strong economic benefit to the city’s tourism industry,” said Stephen.

“I sincerely welcome the arrival of the Spectrum of the Seas to the Port of Yokohama for the first time in nearly four years. We hope that the Spectrum of the Seas will continue to call the Port of Yokohama in the future, and that the many cruise passengers will help revitalize the city’s economy. The Port of Yokohama has become a cruise departure and arrival port for East Asia, as up to seven cruise ships can dock at the same time, and we are actively welcoming the arrival of various type of cruise ships. We will continue to do every effort to ensure that passengers and crew members can enjoy the stay in the city of Yokohama.” added Nakano.