Sommer: New NCLH Leadership Brings ‘Fresh Perspective and Energy’

“With new leadership not only in my seat, but in all three of our award-winning brands and most recently for our vessel operation function, there is a possible feeling of reinvigoration and excitement about the future across the entire company,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

Sommer took over as president and CEO of the company earlier this year, following Frank Del Rio’s retirement.

“We are approaching every decision with fresh perspective and new energy, challenging the status quo at every level and encouraging our entire team to think outside of the box and come to the table with new ideas, however big or small,” Sommer said, noting his focus is on the future and how to refine and enhance our strategy to optimize the company’s existing fleet of high-quality assets, further differentiate the business model, build resiliency, advance efforts to drive a positive impact on society in the environment and ultimately drive more value.

“Our executive team has an average of over 20 years in the cruise industry and nearly all has been with NCLH for a decade plus,” he continued.

“I have the unlost confidence that this team is the right one to take the company to even greater heights.”