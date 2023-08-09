Sea Cloud Announces New North America President and VP of Sales

Sea Cloud Cruises is expanding its senior leadership team in North America by appointing Mirell Reyes as president and Kevin Smith as vice president of sales.

Reyes will be overseeing all sales, marketing and communications in North America while Smith will be focused on consortia, travel advisors, groups and new charter partnerships for the company.

“The Sea Cloud experience is one steeped in history, sustainability and luxurious European service, which resonates with today’s traveler,” said Sea Cloud Cruises US CEO Daniel Schaefer. “Mirell’s and Kevin’s vast cruise knowledge and background in the luxury high-end market combined with their strong industry relationships, will play a major role in growing the Americas.”

Reyes has been in the industry for over 20 years and most recently served as president of Star Clippers Americas. Prior to that, she also served as executive director of sales and marketing for TUI Leisure Travel, with suppliers including Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Cunard Line and Holland America Line.

“I am honored to take on the role of bringing and elevating the storied Sea Cloud brand to North America, introducing our iconic Sea Cloud, Sea Cloud II and newest ship Sea Cloud Spirit to an audience of discerning travelers seeking a truly unique and luxury sailing journey,” said Reyes.

Smith brings over 15 years of experience to Sea Cloud Cruises. Most recently, he worked for American Queen Voyages as vice president of sales. She also held sales positions with brand including AmaWaterways River Cruises and Silversea Cruises.

“The legendary Sea Cloud Cruises fleet and service level is truly unmatched, and I look forward to building strong partnerships with our trade community to create memorable experiences for their well-traveled guests,” said Smith.

Photo (left to right): Kevin Smith, Mirell Reyes, Daniel Schaefer