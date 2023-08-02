Scenic Unveils New 2024-2025 Sailings on Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Group has opened bookings for the 2024 -25 sailings with new itineraries aboard the Scenic Eclipse II, a sister ship to the Scenic Eclipse.

During the 2024-25 season, the two yachts will call on 500+ ports across 63 countries and all seven continents, the company said.

Highlights of the season include visits to western Australia’s Islands of the Kimberley, the Indonesian Archipelago including the Spice Islands and Komodo Island, New Zealand and Fiji, as well as calls in Japan and South Korea.

In December 2023, the Scenic Eclipse II will embark on its inaugural voyage to Antarctica, exploring the continent’s east coast and the Weddell Sea while the Scenic Eclipse explores the Antarctic peninsula.

Highlights of the 2024-25 sailing season include:

Australia and New Zealand

An 11-day Discover the Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilderness voyage;

A 12-day Along the East Coast of Australia: Beaches and the Great Barrier Reef cruise;

A 13-day Pure New Zealand: North and South Islands itinerary;

18-day New Zealand In Depth voyage.

The Pacific Islands

A 15-day Secrets of Indonesia: Spice Islands and Raja Ampat itinerary;

A 13-day Treasures of the Pacific: The Yasawas to New Zealand voyage.

Asia

A 17-day Circumnavigation of Japan: Cultures and Traditions voyage;

A 17-day Natural Treasures of Indonesia, Borneo & Taiwan itinerary.

Antarctica