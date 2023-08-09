Scenic Ships Meet in Greenland

The Scenic Group marked a significant milestone with the world’s first double eclipse as the Scenic Eclipse II and the Scenic Eclipse sailed side by side in Western Greenland on August 16.

The ships met in the Qeqertarsuaq channel where the Scenic Eclipse was sailing through the remote Northwest Passage and was headed to Disko Bay. The Scenic Eclipse II had just completed an Iceland-Greenland journey when the ships met.

“Meeting in such a remote and spectacular channel, north of the Arctic Circle, is amazing,” said Senior Captain Erwan Le Rouzic. “We were pleased to introduce Scenic Eclipse II to guests on board Scenic Eclipse in such a special way. All the guests were invited to celebrate with Champagne and live music on the Observation Deck. It was a very emotional and fun shared moment.”

“It’s a very special moment for the crews to meet with their sister ship, as there are many friends and close colleagues stationed on each Discovery Yacht. In the Polar regions, there is a particularly strong feeling of community and friendship due to the remoteness of these places. Having the two Discovery Yachts together in such a symbolic region is also a strong message of Scenic’s commitment to setting the benchmark in ultra-luxury expedition cruising,” Le Rouzic added.

The two ships are expected to meet again during the 2023-24 Antarctica season.