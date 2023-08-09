Scenic Introduces Luxpeditions

Scenic Group introduced luxpeditions for its Scenic and Emerald at a webinar held on Tuesday, August 22.

During the webinar, Andy Fuentes, Scenic’s regional sales director, walked attendees through “the other side of cruising” and upscale experiences with Scenic and Emerald Cruises.

“There is another side of cruising that consists of river cruises through Europe and Asia, yacht cruising and expedition, but in this case, I like to call it luxpedition,” said Fuentes.

“Because we think of expedition of kind of roughing it with maybe just one restaurant … but what about luxpedition being like a type of glamping? You know, you don’t sacrifice the good things in life because you’re going to Antarctica or the Arctic.”

Referring to its Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours brand, Fuentes described it as “your ultra-luxury experience.”

“Think about driving in a Porsche for a weekend or a Lamborghini; think about shopping in Champs-Élysées in Paris, this is going to be the most ultimate luxury experience.”

“What’s included on a Scenic cruise? Everything.

“Everything from top to bottom. You have butler service in every stateroom and that’s both on the river ships and also on the yacht expeditions.”

From dining options and premium beverages to a wide variety of shore excursions and gratuities, guests aboard the Scenic voyages can look forward to an all-inclusive experience.

“As far as transfers, regardless of if you’ve booked the transfer through us or not, we’re going to give you the transfer,” he said.

“So again, everything from A to Z is included.”

The only thing not being included, Fuentes added, are spa treatments, but guests are welcome to use the spa amenities such as the sauna.