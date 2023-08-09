Scenic Group Releases New Brochures Detailing MICE Programs

Scenic Group has released two new brochures detailing its Meetings, Incentives, Charters and Events (MICE) program across its fleets.

The new brochures provide details on the yachts and river ships, itineraries, inclusions, amenities and ways to customize their guests’ experiences, according to a press release.

“We’re excited by the range of options we can offer MICE planners – from expedition voyages in remote polar locales to warm-water yacht sailings in the Med and Caribbean to river cruises throughout Europe and SE Asia,” said Donna Kurtz, director of charter and incentive sales, Scenic Group USA.

“Each itinerary can be fully customized to meet a group’s specific needs and desires, including individualized service, bespoke menus and tailor-made experiences. Our highly professional crews and unrivaled eye for detail help ensure our guests can indulge in lavish, comfortable surroundings no matter which ship they choose. In addition, MICE planners will work with a single point of contact from crafting custom itineraries to the post-cruise follow-up to ensure consistency and timeliness in the planning process.”

On every full-shop charter with Scenic and Emerald Cruises, MICE groups can enjoy a range of ways to personalize any voyage. Standard offers include Wi-Fi and top-shelf beverages with all gratuities, transfers and excursions included. Onboard the Emerald Cruises fleet, all meals include complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner as well as gratuities, transfers and excursions.

In addition, MICE groups can customize their sailings with special menus and activities onboard and ashore. Activities range from flying a corporate flag to including a group’s logo on menus.

The new catalog for Emerald Cruises is available at Emerald Cruises MICE Planners and for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours at Scenic MICE Planners.