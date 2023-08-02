Scenic Announces Exclusive Kimberley Webinar

Scenic is inviting travel advisors and their clients to join its Scenic Eclipse II Kimberley Webinar.

During the webinar, Director of Discovery Operations Jason Flesher, and Discovery Leader for the Kimberley season Mike Cusack will offer unique insights to travel advisors and their clients to help them plan their 2024 Kimberley journey with the Scenic Eclipse II in 2024 or 2025.

Flesher has over 40 years of outdoor education and guiding experience and is responsible for designing the Scenic Eclipse II discovery program. He is also a Maritime Masters star and one of the Masters who led Discovery’s docuseries Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica and will join the first Kimberley voyage in 2024.

Cusack is an adventurer with over 20 years of experience with wilderness who will lead the Discovery Team for the Kimberley season.

Flesher and Cusack will also give an overview of the program of discovery experiences they have curated, including the helicopter program:

Flightseeing over the ancient escarpment

VIP tour of the Darwin Aviation Museum with a helicopter flight from the museum to the yacht

Heli-fishing for barramundi

Visiting a pearl farm to open your very own oyster

Remote landings to meet the local communities and see indigenous rock art

The webinar will be hosted on Thursday, August 24, 2023, 10 am – 11 am (AEST). Attendees can register here.