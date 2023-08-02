Saga Cruises to Host Chef John Torode Joins for the First Time

Saga Cruises announced that Celebrity chef John Torode is set to join one of its cruises for the first time.

Torode, best known as co-host and judge on MasterChef and Celebrity MasterChef, will join Saga’s 14-night Flavours of France, Spain and Portugal cruise, departing from Dover aboard the Spirit of Discovery on August 6, 2023. He will give two talks over the course of the trip.

The voyage explores the coasts of Portugal, Spain, and France, visiting cities such as Lisbon and Portimão, La Coruña, Santander, Bordeaux, and Brest. Prices start from £4,161 per person (based on two sharing).

“I’m so looking forward to my first venture on a Saga Cruise this month. I’m told the guests are passionate about great food, so I expect the cooking demonstrations using flavors of the region, and the question-and-answer sessions I’m hosting to be a lot of fun,” said Torode.

In addition to Torode, Saga will welcome back chef and TV presenter, Phil Vickery and wine expert, Oz Clarke later this year.

Oz will be joining Saga’s 21-night Cape Verde and the Canary Islands cruise departing from Portsmouth on the Spirit of Adventure on November 13, 2023. He will host a talk and a Q&A session onboard for guests.

Vickery will be joining the 28-night Autumn Colours of New England itinerary in September and, in the Island Hopping in the Caribbean voyage in November, where guests can enjoy live cooking demonstrations and Q&A sessions.

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: “As renowned experts in the culinary world, we know John Torode, Phil Vickery and Oz Clarke will be thoroughly welcomed by our guests. Fine dining and wine are a real passion for many of our customers, so these events are always popular, and we’re delighted to have Phil and Oz joining us again, and to welcome John for the first time.”