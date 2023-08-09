Royal Caribbean International Partners with Inter Miami CF

Royal Caribbean International and Inter Miami CF have joined forces in a multiyear partnership, the company announced in a press release.

According to a statement, Royal Caribbean will become the Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner of the soccer team.

The cruise line and Inter Miami kicked off the first phase of their partnership by officially welcoming global soccer icons and their families to Miami in July. The unveiling event, La Presentación, took center stage in a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium.

“Royal Caribbean started in Miami more than 50 years ago, and we have always had heart and passion for our community,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

“It’s been exciting to see Inter Miami’s success, including their recent Leagues Cup title, energize South Florida. As the Club’s Main Partner, we are thrilled to build on that momentum together and deliver memorable moments to fans around the world,” he said.

“We are proud to partner with Royal Caribbean, an iconic Miami brand,” said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas.

“As a global leader in the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean shares Inter Miami’s innovative drive. Together, we will set the standard for the future of sports partnerships,” he added.

Fans will see the partners unite on and off the field, Royal Caribbean said, through stadium LED, in-game content, fan zone activations, the Club’s digital and social platforms, and more starting with the next home game at DRV PNK Stadium.

In addition, the company and Inter Miami shared commitment to their local community, with initiatives in South Florida.

“We always look for the opportunities that will provide us with an authentic partnership, and this one is a perfect fit,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi.

“This partnership makes total sense for all of us: two local brands with global audiences and huge ambitions,” he added.

“Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami have won the hearts and minds of fans from around the world,” said Kara Wallace, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean International.

“Together as partners, the possibilities to reach more dreamers and adventurers are exponential from ship to pitch, especially as we look forward to the arrival of the new Icon of the Seas to Miami.”

Currently under construction in Finland, the new ship is scheduled to debut in South Florida in January 2024.