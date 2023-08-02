Resorts World Cruises Announces Japan Itineraries from Hong Kong

Resorts World Cruises announced a new Japan itinerary with a five-night Naha-Miyakojima cruise aboard the Resorts World One, departing from Hong Kong, starting October 1, 2023.

Known for their beaches and rich cultural heritage, guests can now visit both islands, Naha and Miyakojima, on a single cruise aboard the Resorts World One.

“Resorts World Cruises is delighted to provide vacationers with more attractive destination options for the Resorts World One departing from Hong Kong, which will soon include cruising to the popular islands of Naha and Miyakojima, Okinawa, Japan. Together with the support of the Okinawa governor and local authorities, we look forward to rejuvenating both the local and regional cruise tourism industry together”, said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“With alternate weekly departures from Hong Kong, vacationers can also choose between the five-night Naha-Miyakojima cruise itinerary and the two-or three-night Sanya cruise itineraries.”

The Resorts World One will be departing from Hong Kong to Okinawa every alternate Sunday. In the city of Naha, travelers can visit the island’s attractions such as Kokusai Street which is home to the city’s largest festivals, indulge in local seafood delicacies at Makishi Public Market or relax at the Naminoue Beach.

The sub-tropical Miyakojima will offer travelers plenty of activities such as snorkeling and diving. Alternatively, guests can opt to spend the day at one of Miyakojima’s white sand beaches including Yonaha Maehama Beach, Sunayama Beach and Painagama Beach.

Prices for the five-night Night Naha-Miyakojima voyages start from HKD $ 4,400 per person based on twin-sharing. Bookings will open on August 21, 2023.