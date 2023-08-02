Registration Open for China Cruise Shipping Event

Registration is now open for the 16th China Cruise Shipping (CCS) conference, set to take place in Shenzhen, China from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

An early bird discount runs through Oct. 31. Interested parties can learn more and register here: http://en.ccs-cruise.com/

The key industry event in China is hosted by The People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality and China Communications and Transportation AssociationCCTA) and co-organized by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), Shenzhen Municipal Commerce Bureau, People’s Government of Nanshan District, Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and Shenzhen Municipal Transportation Bureau.

Conference registration channel is opened today. Guest could complete registration before Nov.20th through www.ccs-cruise.com, and click “Register Now”. There will be early bird discount before Oct. 31st. At the same time, please submit registration fee through wire transfer (if to get invoice) following steps in the registration instruction. Finally, the Organization Committee will send the qualification code to you through email or text message.