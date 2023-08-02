Quark Takes Top Honors from Virtuoso

Quark Expeditions has been named Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by the travel network Virtuoso.

The award was presented at the Chelsea Theater in Las Vegas on August 14, 2023, as part of Virtuoso Travel Week.

“We are thrilled to be named the ‘best of the best’ in expedition cruising by Virtuoso,” said Paul Brousseau, chief customer officer for Quark Expeditions.

“This award recognizes not just the passion and expertise of exceptional teams across our company, but also the power of partnership with experts like Virtuoso to deliver life-changing experiences to polar explorer clients around the world.”

The category winner was selected by a review panel of Virtuoso Committee members from across the network. A total of five expedition cruise operators were shortlisted for the award.