Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Partner of Los Angeles Rams

Princess Cruises announced it has become the Official Cruise Line Vacation Partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

As a partner of the Los Angeles Rams, the cruise line will activate during Rams home games throughout the stadium on the Infinity Screen.

“Princess Cruises and the Rams are both legendary in Los Angeles for creating amazing experiences and appreciating their hometown including the passionate fans, local heroes and the entire community,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “It’s great for champions to unite to create even more excitement at the Rams House.”

In addition to gamedays, Princess Cruises will sponsor the Rams digital series called “We Love LA.” Fans can follow Rams players around the city, from shopping with Quentin Lake to Cobie Durant visiting a Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles. The new partnership also includes unique content around the Bye Week featuring Rampage, the Rams mascot and Princess Cruises.

“The Rams and Princess share in the same values of best-in-class guest experience and game-changing innovation,” said Jennifer Prince, chief commercial officer of the Los Angeles Rams. “We also both have deep roots in this region, with Princess as LA’s hometown cruise line and the Rams as LA’s original professional sports team. As we get ready to kick off the 2023 NFL season, we are thrilled to welcome Princess Cruises to our family of partners and are excited to team up to celebrate and give back to our community that we both call home.”

The two organizations joined on Tuesday, August 1 to honor Los Angeles-based Fisher House at Rams Training Camp in Irvine, CA. Padgett presented the Fisher House Foundation, which aids veterans and their families, with a $5,000 donation and free cruises to two military families.

“Fisher House Foundation thanks Princess Cruises and the LA Rams for their support of our military, veterans, and their families,” said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “Fisher Houses are about building community, a mission that both organizations are dedicated to with their work in LA. We wish you all the best as you kick off this partnership and the season.”