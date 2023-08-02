Porto Cruise Terminal Records 88% Increase In Cruise Passengers

Porto Cruise Terminal reported an increase of 88 percent in the number of cruise passengers and 12 percent in the number of cruises when compared to the same period in 2022, according to a statement.

In the first six months of 2023, the port welcomed 56 cruise ships (seven of them were for the first time) and a total of 68.203 passengers, resulting in the best first half of the year ever for cruise activity at the port.

Compared to the first half of 2018 (the best year ever in terms of cruise passengers), the port’s activity grew 21 percent and 42 percent.

There was also an 8 percent growth in the number of cruise ships, both compared to 2018 and 2019.

Most passengers visiting the Porto Cruise Terminal and region were from the United Kingdom (41 percent), followed by Germans (26 percent) and those from the USA (20 percent).

The size of the ships visiting the port has also been increasing.

The average length of ships was 218.5 meters, representing a growth of 3.1 percent compared to 2022. In 2018 and 2019, growth was 6.6 percent and 10.3 percent respectively.

The port expects 2023 to be another record year for the Porto Cruise Terminal with 27 cruise ship calls already planned and over 150,000 passengers expected to visit the Porto and North of Portugal Destination.