Ponant to Sail the St Lawrence River During Boreal Winter in 2025

Ponant will offer four voyages through Canada’s St. Lawrence River during the Boreal winter from January to February 2025.

The 13-day expeditions aboard Le Commandant Charcot combine adventures such as kayaking, ice-fishing, dog sledding and skijoring with visits to Indigenous Innu and Mi’kmaq communities and wildlife sightings.

Two expeditions, January 17 and February 10, depart from the French territory of Saint Pierre Island. The first stops are Sydney and Nova Scotia, followed by a visit to the Magdalen Islands where guests can admire the captivating landscapes. The voyage will also include a visit to the Forillon National Park as well as meeting the Indigenous Innu people and learning about their ancestral traditions. The expedition ends in Quebec City in time for Winter Carnival.

Guests will be joined onboard by British photographers Sue Flood and Ian Dawson, who will share stories from their travels and guide guests as they take photos of the wildlife and landscapes. Guests booking one of the four journeys will also have a chance to witness the majestic aurora borealis.

Departure dates for the St. Lawrence sailings are: January 17, January 29, February 10, and February 22, 2025.

Prices start at $24,210 per person based on double occupancy.