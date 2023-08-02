Ponant and The Explorers Club Announce 30-Day Antarctica Expedition

Ponant and The Explorers Club announced new expeditions across five continents to analyze the effects of climate change on the glaciers.

The new expeditions include a 30-day Antarctic itinerary sailing January 7- February 5, 2024. The new half-circumnavigation will sail three southern seas, tracing the paths of explorers such as Jean-Baptiste Charcot and Roald Amundsen.

Highlights include approaching remote islands like Marie Byrd Land, known as one of the world’s last terra nullius (nobody’s land); visiting the largest marine protected area home to whales, orcas, seals and penguins; observing the highest volcano in Antarctica; and other activities such as Zodiac adventures, kayaking, hiking and snowshoeing.

Led by glaciologist and geologist Dr. Ulyana Horodyskyj Peña, travelers will have a chance to engage in onboard discussions and workshops to learn more about climate change and steps that can be taken to slow the process down.

“Both Ponant and the Explorers Club are founded on principles of exploration with a deep respect for scientific research whose studies aim at preserving our oceans, the environment and climate,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO of Americas at Ponant. “The Explorers Club’s members have been responsible for a series of famous ‘firsts,’ including the first to the South Pole, so it felt fitting for Antarctica to be the inaugural expedition onboard our polar exploration vessel, Le Commandant Charcot.”

Prices for the 30-day Unexplored Antarctica between Two Continents itinerary start at $50,550 per person, based on double occupancy.