P&O Cruises Launches Three New Wellbeing and Lifestyle Cruises

P&O Cruises announced three new Wellbeing and Lifestyle cruises with TV presenter and women’s health advocate, Cherry Healey and stylist Kat Farmer.

The three voyages in 2024 to Spain, Portugal and the Mediterranean will focus on overall wellbeing including mind, body, sleep and face.

Guests on these itineraries will get tips and tricks for health and happiness with workshop topics ranging from mind and body to skincare and more. Healey and Farmer will be joined by special guests including make-up artist to the stars, Hannah Martin, and fitness educator and presenter, Sarah Gorman.

P&O Cruises’ research reveals that everyone takes priority over looking after themselves with just one in five Brits (20 percent) spending a brief 30 minutes a week on ‘self-care’.

Cherry Healey said: “I’m so thrilled to be bringing everything l’ve learned over the past 15 years working in the wellness space to a series of workshops curated specifically for P&O Cruises guests. From how to get great quality sleep, to the best skin of your life, to knowing which of the latest supplements to take and why, we will be sending people home refreshed, rejuvenated and feeling their absolute best!”

Sarah Gorman said, “You have one body and it is your responsibility to treat it well. Look after the vessel that takes you through this life and it will look after you. My sessions will give you some of my favorite tips and advice to aid your holistic well-being.”