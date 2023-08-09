Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces Three New Journeys for 2025

Paul Gauguin Cruises announced its 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection with three new itineraries.

According to the company, the three cruises will explore the beauty of Oceania, Indonesia and Melanesia on itineraries featuring maiden calls to Alotau, Papua New Guinea and Parai Beach and Surabaya, Indonesia.

“With our 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection, we are excited to continue to take our unique brand of personalized and authentic discovery beyond our home shores in French Polynesia and into other exotic isles deep within the South Pacific,” said Susan Robison, general manager of sales and marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“Aboard The Gauguin for these longer voyages, savvy travelers will appreciate the days at sea enjoying the ship’s relaxed luxury ambiance, exceptional dining, genuine hospitality, and the camaraderie of fellow guests. Ashore, they will be rewarded with intimate, small-group experiences in some of the most remote and fascinating places on Earth.”

The three new voyages are:

The 20-night Crossing Oceania: Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji to Benoa, Bali voyage, departing January 19, 2025. Ports of call include; Port Vila and Espiritu Santo Island, Vanuatu; Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands; Alotau and Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Dili, Timor-Leste; Loh Liang, Komodo National Park, Indonesia; Benoa, Bali (overnight).

The 14-night Indonesia Immersive: Singapore to Darwin, Australia voyage, departing April 1, 2025. Ports of call include Parai Beach, Semarang, Surabaya, Indonesia; Benoa, Bail (overnight); Loh Liang, Komodo National Park, Indonesia; Dili, Timor-Leste; Darwin, Australia (overnight).

The 16-night Crossing Melanesia: Darwin, Australia to Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji, departing April 15, 2025. Ports of call include Thursday Island, Australia; Alotau and Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands (overnight); Espiritu Santo Island and Port Vila, Efate, Vanuatu; Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji

All-inclusive fares for the Boutique Crossing Collection voyages start at $6,210 per guest.