Norwegian Star: Mixing Northern Europe and South America

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Star, launched in 2021, is spending the summer 2023 season cruising Northern Europe.

The Norwegian Star’s Northern Europe itineraries range from ten to 14 nights and explore Iceland and Norway, among other countries. Sailing roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland, the Norwegian Star visits destinations such as Isafjord, Iceland, Akureyri and Seydisfjordur in Iceland; Alta, Honningsvag and Hammerfest in Norway; Lerwick on Shetland Isles; and Thorshavn, Faroe Islands.

The Norwegian Star will continue operating cruises from Reykjavik until late September when it’s set to reposition in Southampton, England for another round of European sailings.

The ship will offer several Southampton departures starting with a 10-night Northern Europe: Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Galway voyage departing on September 23, 2023. Along the way, the ship will call in Cork, Ireland; Dingle, Ireland; Foynes, Ireland; Galway, Ireland; Killybegs, Ireland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Dublin, Ireland.

In late October, the Norwegian Star will embark on a voyage from Southampton to Lisbon, Portugal, from where it will operate several cruises exploring Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands. The first sailing from Lisbon is an 11-night Europe: Spain, Morocco and Gibraltar journey departing on November 1. Ports of call include St Cruz De La Palma, Canary Islands; La Gomera, Canary Islands; Gran Canaria, Canary Islands; Agadir, Morocco; Casablanca, Morocco; Gibraltar, UK; Malaga, Spain; Cadiz, Spain; and Portimao, Portugal.

In late November, the ship will embark on an 18-night transatlantic voyage from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In December, the Norwegian Star will offer a series of cruises departing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, visiting destinations such as Montevideo, Uruguay; Puerto Madryn, Argentina; Punta Arenas, Chile; Ushuaia, Argentina; Port Stanley, Falkland Islands; and Punta Del Este, Uruguay; scenic cruising includes Antarctica.