New Itineraries for 2025 Princess Alaska Program

Princess Cruises has announced new itineraries for the 2025 Alaska cruise season.

“As the market leader in Alaska, we’re excited to offer guests even more exciting ways to see the natural beauty of Alaska with itineraries in 2025 that serve up new adventures and extended journeys that first-time guests and repeat visitors are going to find intriguing,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“We’re also making it easier for guests to access an Alaska cruise by bringing back a roundtrip option out of Los Angeles, which also make it more affordable for millions within that drive market.”

The Ruby Princess will embark on a 22-day roundtrip from San Francisco starting on June 6, 2025, while Grand Princess will set sail from Seattle on a 17-day roundtrip on May 6.

Additionally, on August 30, the Grand Princess will depart from Los Angeles to carry out a 16-day roundtrip including destinations such as Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay National Park, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Victoria, B.C.

Furthermore, the Caribbean Princess is scheduled to travel to Alaska for the first time in a four-day roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C., to Ketchikan on September 13, and in a five-day roundtrip with calls at Sitka and Ketchikan starting on May 5, 2025.

Princess Cruises also highlighted its 26 cruisetour options, including the return of the National Parks Cruisetour in 2025. This cruisetour, lasting 15 nights, will take guests to Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Parks, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway.

Among the other Princess itineraries for 2025 are weekly trips from Vancouver, B.C., to Anchorage, and from Anchorage to Vancouver, B.C., onboard ships Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, and Sapphire Princess (operating from May 10 to September 13), as well as weekly seven-day roundtrips from Seattle onboard Discovery Princess and Royal Princess (running from May 4 to September 21). There will also be 11-day roundtrips from San Francisco onboard Ruby Princess (available from May 4 to September 13), and weekly trips from Vancouver onboard Grand Princess (operating from May 27 to August 19).