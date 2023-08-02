Muckermann Introduces Silversea’s ‘Most Sustainable Ship at Sea’

Barbara Muckerman, president of Silversea Cruises, introduced the company’s newest and most sustainable ship, the Silver Nova, in a video released on August 14.

“Welcome aboard Silver Nova, the beginning of a new era in ultra-luxury cruise travel. A vessel that creates a new benchmark across all categories, she’s also the most sustainable ultra-luxury cruise ship at sea,” said Muckermann.

The Silver Nova is Silversea’s first LNG (liquid natural gas)-powered ship. Its engines will be powered by three sources, including the ability to plug into shore power while docked. This translates to emitting zero emissions at each destination.

The ship’s green technology fits into Royal Caribbean Group’s Destination Net Zero campaign, which aims to achieve net zero emissions across its cruise brands, including Silversea, by 2050.

“We’ve designed her to bring you closer to your destination than ever before, with decks that open up to the world and connect you intimately with the places, people and stories of each region you visit, for an entirely new way to see the world. This is all thanks to its unique layout and innovative design. Together, they create incredibly spacious areas, where the boundaries of the ship and its surroundings melt away,” she said.

Muckermann added that the cruise line’s first Nova Class ship is all about the views and natural light, which creates a feeling for guests as if they weren’t on a ship.

The Silver Nova embarked on its inaugural voyage from Venice, Italy, on August 14 and will spend the rest of the summer of 2023 sailing the Mediterranean visiting destinations such as Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia and Kotor in Montenegro.

The video is available here.