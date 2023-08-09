MSC Cruises Adds New Ports of Call for 2023-24 Middle East Sailings

MSC Cruises announced that it will add new ports of call for two of its three itineraries in the Middle East during the winter 2023-24 season.

According to a statement, the cruise line is also adding 80,000 return air seats as part of its “Fly&Cruise” program with leading airlines.

The MSC Virtuosa will sail 17 new seven-night voyages in the Arabian Gulf, sailing from Dubai to Doha in Qatar, with the new port call of Manama in Bahrain, both Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island and back to Dubai.

International guests can choose between three embarkation ports: Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi. The MSC Virtuosa will also serve as a cruise ship hotel for the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 race to be held between November 24 and 26.

The MSC Opera returns to the region with 22 seven-night sailings in 2023-24, sailing from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, either Khasab in Oman or Fujairah in the UAE, the Omani capital Muscat and back to Dubai.

The MSC Orchestra will operate a new itinerary during the winter 2023-24 season from Safaga in Egypt with 20 seven-night voyages to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Aqaba for Petra in Jordan, a new port of call at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Sokhna Port for Cairo in Egypt and back to Safaga for Luxor. International guests can embark at Safaga, Jeddah, Sharm El-Sheikh and Sokhna Port.

Achille Staiano, senior vice president of global sales at MSC Cruises, said: “Winter cruises in the Middle East are forever growing in popularity with our guests from all over the world and the region is a particularly important aspect of our growing business which is reflected in the uplift of 80,000 return air seats in 2023-24 with leading airlines to fly into a range of embarkation ports for our three ships.“