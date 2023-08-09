Miss Universe Celebrates Women’s Equality Day Onboard Carnival Vista

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel celebrated the Woman’s Equality Day today on the bridge of the Carnival Vista in Galveston, Carnival Cruise Line announced in a press release.

Along with fellow titleholders Miss Universe Aruba 2022 Kiara Arends and Miss Universe El Salvador 2022 Alejandra Guajardo Sada,

Gabriel marked the day speaking with Carnival Vista Captain Claudio Bozzo and female deck and engine officers about the importance of women’s empowerment.

“At Carnival, we have been focused on our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for several years,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We’ve made progress and our Deck and Engine women officers have increased significantly, along with an increase in women leaders across other departments. I’m so pleased that R’Bonney and her fellow titleholders could be with us on Women’s Equality Day as they represent a sisterhood that is committed to uplifting each other,” she added.

According to Carnival, Women’s Equality Day celebrates and honors the women’s suffrage movement and acknowledges the hurdles that women have had to overcome in their stride towards equality and progress.

Gabriel, a Houston native, is the first Filipino-American to win Miss Universe and Miss USA, and much of her platform is about embracing one’s culture, the company added. Her mission is to inspire women and young girls to achieve their goals while owning who they are.

“The Miss Universe Organization advocates for a future forged by women,” said Gabriel.

“It’s gratifying to meet with the women of Carnival Vista today, and see that they are also breaking barriers and achieving success in non-traditional roles,” she added.

This week, Gabriel, Arends and Guajardo will take part in several events while sailing aboard Carnival Vista, including the Groove for St. Jude dance party, an onboard fundraiser for longtime Carnival partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The three women will also enjoy shore excursions in Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, Belize City, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico, and expect to be greeted by Miss Universe Belize.

Gabriel attended the University of North Texas. She is an eco-friendly clothing designer who has made it her mission to create more sustainable fashion.