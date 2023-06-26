Massport and Holland America Announce Winner of Wave Season Campaign

Massport and Holland America Line have announced the winner of the Wave Season Campaign Sweepstakes.

Kelli Sullivan, a resident of Brockton, Massachusetts, emerged as the lucky recipient of a fantastic prize – an all-expenses-paid trip for two aboard the Zaandam, according to a statement.

The Wave Season Campaign Canada New England Sweepstakes, organized by Flynn Cruiseport Boston in partnership with Holland America Line, culminated in Kelli’s win this past weekend. She will have the opportunity to set sail on Holland America’s Zaandam sailing to Canada and New England during the 2023 Fall Season.

Port Director Joseph Morris congratulated Kelli, expressing his excitement for her chance to experience the splendid amenities of Holland America’s Zaandam and immerse herself in the rich culture, delectable cuisine, and captivating architecture of the Canada New England region.

Holland America Line has been a trusted partner of Flynn Cruiseport Boston since 1999, offering a variety of sailings throughout Canada, New England, and roundtrip transatlantic voyages, including the highly anticipated 35-day Voyage of the Vikings. Looking ahead, Holland America Line is set to provide two sailings from Boston to the Caribbean in October and November 2024, featuring the beautiful Zuiderdam cruise ship.

Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer, said “Canada, Iceland, Greenland, Norway, and the Caribbean are among the most popular destinations with our guests right now, and thanks to our partnership with Massport, you can visit them all roundtrip from Boston,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.”