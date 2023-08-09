Margaritaville at Sea: Two Cruises For $99

Margaritaville at Sea is launching its biggest sale of 2023 with cruises for two for as low as $99.

Bookable until September 5, the offer is valid for voyages through April 2024.

Travelers will have the opportunity to visit the Bahamas in an interior stateroom with a guest for a single guest fare price of $99.

The cruise line is offering three-day, two-night sailings from Port of Palm Beach, Florida, to Grand Bahama Island.

This exclusive offer is available to any guest who books their sailing by September 5 for voyages through April 29, 2024.