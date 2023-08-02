Marahrens Group Acquires Shareholding in Adfactory

Marahrens Group has signed a deal acquiring a major stake in Adfactory Group, according to a press release.

According to Jan Mägi, the founder and CEO of Adfactory, the transaction marks a significant milestone for the company and will help in creating added value for Adfactory’s customers, employees, and suppliers. Mägi will also continue as Chairman of the Board and shareholder of Adfactory Group.

“Adfactory and Marahrens will become strategic partners. The product portfolios of both companies complement each other well as Adfactory has extensive experience in land-based signage in our region whereas Marahrens is a leading supplier of maritime signage. The strategic partnership will provide mutual knowledge transfer and create technological synergies that enhance both manufacturing and distribution capabilities in the Nordic and Baltic regions,” said Mägi.

Following the transaction, the plan is to expand the group’s product portfolio and manufacturing base in Tallinn, Estonia.

Jan-Christian Hashagen, managing partner of the Marahrens Group, said: “This acquisition is a very exciting step for our group, which is part of our set growth plans that we have returned to following the post-pandemic recovery as we have ambition to expand in the Nordics and other European countries. We look forward to continuing to grow with Jan Mägi and his professional team.”