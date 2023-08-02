Lindblad Partners With Approach Guides To Simplify Sales For Travel Advisors

Lindblad Expeditions is partnering with Approach Guides to create multimedia content experiences that enable travel advisors to easily share with their clients.

Under the partnership, travel advisors will be able to create personalized content using pre-designed templates providing an immersive look into Lindblad Expeditions cruising experience. They will also be able to personalize touchpoints including emails, social media, website and itineraries, according to a statement.

“By partnering with Approach Guides, our dedicated travel advisors will now have a growing suite of sales and marketing templates at their fingertips, which they can easily and quickly personalize and co-brand with Lindblad Expeditions,” said Lesa Bain, vice president of sales at Lindblad Expeditions. “With tools and technology like this just a few clicks away on our Expedition 360 platform, it will be easier than ever for travel advisors to educate their clients on Lindblad Expeditions’ more than 170 unique itineraries across all seven continents, and to sell an expedition cruise.”

Approach Guides will be available to travel advisors via Lindblad Expeditions’ travel advisor portal and Expedition 360 soon. The first content experiences will focus on voyages to Alaska, Antarctica and the Galápagos, with more templates to launch in upcoming months.

“Travel advisors are vocal about what they need from brand partners: intuitive, best-in-class solutions that support their sales and marketing efforts while keeping them front and center. And that is exactly what Lindblad Expeditions is now delivering with its industry-leading content experiences. We are so pleased to help make this a reality,” said Jennifer Raezer, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Approach Guides.

Commenting on the new Approach Guides, travel planner Iantosca Travel’s Owner Ralph Iantosca, said: “Last week, I sent a Lindblad Expeditions Alaska Approach Guide to a new referral. Previously, he had only been exposed to mass-market large ship-style cruising with thousands of passengers on board, so he was thrilled to have learned of this experience. We are now working on a proposal for Alaska in 2024, and might have two new bookings. Should these two cabins book, the end result will be an 88% higher sale, the difference between $32,000.00 and $17,000.00. I love this new tool!”