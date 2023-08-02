Havila Pollux Arrives in Norway

Havila Voyages’ Havila Pollux arrived in Norway from the Tersan shipyard in Turkey on Thursday, August 17.

The cruise line’s newest ship docked behind its sister ship, the Havila Polaris. The Havila Pollux will remain at Festningskaien in Bergen until August 23 when it’s scheduled to start sailing along the Norwegian coast.

“Naturally, this is a new milestone for our company, and it’s very satisfying that we now have all our four vessels in Norway,” said CEO Bent Martini.

“It is wonderful to see our two latest vessels side by side here in Bergen, and crews from both ships along with many resources from our onshore organization are fully engaged in preparing them for operation along the coast”.

“The Ministry of Transport, our contracting authority, has fortunately supported us throughout a complex process and demonstrated a great understanding of the challenges we’ve faced, which unfortunately resulted in significant delays. We are grateful for that support,” added Martini.

“We also have to thank everyone who has cheered us on and shown incredible patience and, most importantly, understanding that our challenges have been beyond our control. Now that we are complete, the real work begins – we are going to deliver a fantastic product along the coast, for the coastal communities and all our guests,” he said.