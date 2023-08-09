Explora I Makes Maiden Call to Southampton

The port of Southampton welcomed Explora Journeys’ Explora I for the ship’s maiden call at the start of its nine-night voyage around the UK.

A crest exchange took place onboard the ship to celebrate its first visit to the destination. Attendees included the ship’s master Captain Serena Melani; Rebekah Keeler of Associated British Ports Southampton; and Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys.

“Southampton is one of the UK’s major ports and one of the most significant within Europe, and it was a great pleasure and honor to present our highly anticipated and brand-new ship, Explora I We continue to work meticulously and tirelessly to showcase our new product which fuses innovation and sophisticated design, and our commitment to excellence,” said Ungerer.

Keele added: “We were delighted to welcome Explora I to Southampton which reflects the continued growth of our partnership with the MSC Group. Working with partners who share in our drive for a sustainable future, such as Explora Journeys, will make the ambition a reality and we look forward to welcoming the ship when she has the opportunity to return.”

For its current voyage, the Explora I sails from Southampton to South Queensferry for Edinburgh, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Invergordon in the Scottish Highlands, Portree in the Isle of Skye, Greencastle in Northern Ireland, Liverpool and Greenock for Glasgow.

The ship will then spend the fall in North America and then head to the Caribbean Sea for winter. The Explora I will return to Europe in the summer of 2024 for a series of Mediterranean sailings.