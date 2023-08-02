European Cruise Service Reports Results of its Green Strategy

European Cruise Service reported strong results of its zero-emission strategy.

“We have persisted in our strategy of delivering quality services and investing in the electrification of our transport services. This has paid off with solid recognition and strong growth in traffic in Norway. We were very quite happy about that, particularly because cruises are a regional industry with extreme importance for destinations such as Flåm, Geiranger and the North Cape. Never have we sold more excursion tickets for excursions in our regions”, said the company’s CEO Andreas Storl.

“For the past five years, ECS has worked actively with an ambitious large zero-emissions program. The company is on track to achieve emission-free transport for cruise passengers on land well before 2030. ECS is working towards environmental certification with Travelife this year and GSTC by 2024.

“We are investing on a large scale to electrify all modes of tourist transport on land. In Norwegian ports, we now offer a growing proportion of smaller electric vehicles that help spread tourism and give passengers experiences they would not otherwise have because you are closer to the pulse of the city. In Bergen, Norway’s largest cruise port, on some days up to 80 percent of passenger transport is already conducted with electric vehicles. Our main collaborative partner, Boreal Travel does an outstanding job of acquiring electric vehicles in line with our requirements”, added Storl.

European Cruise Service is striving to achieve net-zero emissions for sightseeing tours as well as to better distribute cruise traffic and contribute to increased local value creation. According to Arthur Kordt, entrepreneur and owner of the corporation, the company collaborates with authorities to achieve better conditions for companies in the national cruise industry.

In collaboration with CLIA and Cruise Norway, the company has created a “Platform for sustainable cruise tourism in Norway.”

The platform details how arrangements can be made for increased value creation from cruise tourism in Norway as well as the necessary steps for reducing emissions, pollution and queues. The platform also highlights the need for faster development of infrastructure for onshore power systems and biofuel.

“Our strategy is to get excursions emission-free, here we can make a difference. We have chosen to take active steps and we have ambitions to be far ahead of the local development,” said Andreas Storl.