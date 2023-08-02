Ege Port Kusadasi Celebrates Two Decades in Cruise Port Management

Ege Port Kusadasi is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special event attended by 350 guests.

Over the past twenty years, Ege Port Kusadasi maintained its status as Turkey’s foremost contender in cruise tourism, accounting for 49.3 percent of the country’s cruise traffic.

Mehmet Kutman, chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding, said: “As we commemorate Ege Port Kusadasi’s remarkable journey spanning two decades, we reflect on the visionary drive of Gregory M. Kiez, which ignited with Ege Port Kusadasi’s inception in 2003. This very passion has propelled us to become the world’s largest cruise port operator. Our projections for Ege Port Kusadasi this year include a 12 percent increase in cruise ship calls and a remarkable 72 percent surge in cruise passengers compared to the previous year.”

Behind the conception of Ege Port Kusadasi is Gregory M. Kiez, the founder of Global Ports Holding and the port’s inception. He has led the growth and transformation of Ege Port Kusadasi into the cruise hub it is today.

Turkey’s largest port now caters to all types of cruise ships including the largest and most luxurious ships.

Aziz Güngör, general manager of Ege Port Kusadasi and East Med regional director of Global Ports Holding, said: “Ege Port Kusadasi’s prominence is rooted in its strategic proximity to cherished coastal gems like the Ephesus Ancient City and the House of the Virgin Mary. Furthermore, our pioneering operational model stands as the global benchmark for safety, security, and health protocols.”