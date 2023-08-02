Discovery Princess to Host the First Ever Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise

Princess Cruises announced the first-ever Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise aboard the Discovery Princess from October 7 to 14, 2023.

The week-long event rings together Princess Cruises and Hollywood’s Magic Castle, known as the home to the Academy of Magical Arts.

This special themed cruise sails roundtrip from Los Angeles, with day-long stops at three coastal destinations, including San Francisco and San Diego in California and Ensenada in Mexico.

Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise will feature a range of magic-themed events and activities, including:

Performances by top magicians in the Princess Theater and other areas on the ship like the Piazza

Magic workshops and lectures

“Taste of Magic” offering magic-inspired cocktails and libations, and a “Magic of Cooking” demonstration

A display of interesting artifacts from Magic Castle’s collection

Magic Castle-themed cocktail parties, dinners and brunches

Specially themed films on the outdoor Movies Under the Stars

A presentation that tells the story of how Magic Castle started

“With this inaugural Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise, for the first time, Magic Castle Enterprises will offer elements of the Magic Castle experience outside the walls of our members-only establishment,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises. “The cruise will be a true celebration of the magical arts, connecting magicians from our acclaimed community with enthusiasts who are fascinated by this mysterious world. We look forward to sharing the magic as we sail upon the stunning Discovery Princess, making our way along our gorgeous, and native, California coast.”