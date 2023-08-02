Deployment Summary: San Diego 2023-24 Cruise Lineup

A popular homeport on the West Coast, San Diego will see different vessels sailing from its cruise terminals during the 2023-24 winter.
With two ships based in the city during most of the season, the Holland America Line operation is one the highlights of the season.
Disney Cruise Line is also bringing two vessels to San Diego, with the Disney Magic and the Disney Wonder offering cruises to Mexico in different months.
Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from San Diego during the upcoming winter.
Koningsdam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Tonnage: 99,500
Built: 2016
Itineraries: Five- to ten-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and the Sea of Cortez; six- and seven-night itineraries to the Californian Coast; in addition to 16- to 18-night cruises to Hawaii; and a special 35-night voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti and the Marquesas in February
Sailing Season: October 28 to April 5
Volendam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity: 1,440 guests
Tonnage: 61,214
Built: 1999
Itineraries: 12-night cruises to Baja Peninsula, the Mexican Riviera and the Sea of Cortez; 51-night voyage to the South Pacific; 18-night cruise to Hawaii; and a 94-night grand voyage to Australia and New Zealand
Sailing Season: October 2 to April 6
Disney Magic
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Tonnage: 85,000
Built: 1998
Itineraries: Three- to five-night cruises to Baja and California, in addition to a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera in November and a repositioning 14-night Panama Canal voyage in December
Sailing Season: October 19 to December 3
Disney Wonder
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Tonnage: 85,000
Built: 1999
Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to Baja Peninsula and California, as well as seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera
Sailing Season: March 15 to May 9
Crystal Serenity
Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises
Capacity: 740 guests
Tonnage: 68,870
Built: 2003
Itineraries: San Diego will be the starting point for Crystal Serenity’s 2024 world cruise. The 141-night cruise sails on Feb. 3 and is set to visit several destinations across the globe before returning to the California homeport on Jun. 24
Sailing Season: February 3 to June 24
Other offering at least one cruise departing from San Diego 2023-2024 winter season:
- Radiance of the Seas
- Nieuw Amsterdam
- Noordam
- Eurodam
- Zaandam