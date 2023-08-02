Deployment Summary: San Diego 2023-24 Cruise Lineup

A popular homeport on the West Coast, San Diego will see different vessels sailing from its cruise terminals during the 2023-24 winter.

With two ships based in the city during most of the season, the Holland America Line operation is one the highlights of the season.

Disney Cruise Line is also bringing two vessels to San Diego, with the Disney Magic and the Disney Wonder offering cruises to Mexico in different months.

Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from San Diego during the upcoming winter.

Koningsdam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Tonnage: 99,500

Built: 2016

Itineraries: Five- to ten-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and the Sea of Cortez; six- and seven-night itineraries to the Californian Coast; in addition to 16- to 18-night cruises to Hawaii; and a special 35-night voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti and the Marquesas in February

Sailing Season: October 28 to April 5

Volendam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Tonnage: 61,214

Built: 1999

Itineraries: 12-night cruises to Baja Peninsula, the Mexican Riviera and the Sea of Cortez; 51-night voyage to the South Pacific; 18-night cruise to Hawaii; and a 94-night grand voyage to Australia and New Zealand

Sailing Season: October 2 to April 6

Disney Magic

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Tonnage: 85,000

Built: 1998

Itineraries: Three- to five-night cruises to Baja and California, in addition to a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera in November and a repositioning 14-night Panama Canal voyage in December

Sailing Season: October 19 to December 3

Disney Wonder

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Tonnage: 85,000

Built: 1999

Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to Baja Peninsula and California, as well as seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Sailing Season: March 15 to May 9

Crystal Serenity

Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

Capacity: 740 guests

Tonnage: 68,870

Built: 2003

Itineraries: San Diego will be the starting point for Crystal Serenity’s 2024 world cruise. The 141-night cruise sails on Feb. 3 and is set to visit several destinations across the globe before returning to the California homeport on Jun. 24

Sailing Season: February 3 to June 24

Other offering at least one cruise departing from San Diego 2023-2024 winter season: