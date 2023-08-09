Cunard Partners with Mr. Brainwash for Queen Elizabeth Mural

Cunard announced a collaboration with pop art phenomenon Mr. Brainwash for a new mural in the Queen Elizabeth’s Garden Lounge.

Thierry Guetta, known as Mr. Brainwash, joined guests aboard the Queen Elizabeth in Los Angeles on August 22 for an exclusive ceremony in which he officially unveiled the new mural.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Mr. Brainwash for Queen Elizabeth’s incredible new mural and it is a privilege to be associated with such an acclaimed and innovative artist. We always strive to provide guests with enriching and unique experiences on board and this one-of-a-kind masterpiece will certainly be enjoyed by our many art lovers.”

The mural is a patchwork of Cunard marketing posters from the 1920s, adorned with the artist’s finishing touch. The installation “Cunard x Mr. Brainwash” was commissioned in partnership with Clarendon Fine Art, which represents Guetta in the UK and whose galleries are available across the Cunard fleet of ships.

In addition, three limited editions featuring each of the three Cunard Queens have also been created, available exclusively to guests.

Guetta said: “I am ecstatic to collaborate with Cunard because, throughout history, they have proven to be timeless and consistent. This piece of mine holds massive significance. It is very special to me because it merges two worlds together and represents artistic expression on a grand scale. I believe creating accessible art is beautiful because it has the ability to enrich an individual’s journey and ignite their imagination no matter where they are in the world or what they are doing. If I can manage to even bring that expression to the high seas, there truly is no limit to where art can go.

“This unveiling is more than an event; it marks something that will inspire those who see it immediately and for generations to come. In the future, I will look back on this collaboration with beautiful memories attached to it. This collaboration is beautiful.”