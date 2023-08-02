Cunard Launches New Shine Rewards Club Incentive for Travel Agents

Cunard announced a new Shine Rewards Club points incentive for travel agents, bringing them one step closer to their dream cruise.

CUnard’s offer launched on August 3 and runs until October 2. Travel agents must register for a chance to get 100 Shine points for each eligible booking.

Travel agents will have a chance to use their points towards any itinerary they want onboard any ship, whether it’s a Mediterranean sailing or a transatlantic crossing.

In addition to this incentive, guests can also take advantage of Cunard’s previously announced offer and get up to US$600 per balcony stateroom to spend onboard on selected cruises, if booked between August 3 and October 2. The offer is valid on selected 2023, 2024 and 2025 voyages.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK Sales at Cunard, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our new incentive for our valued travel agent partners and we hope this initiative enables agents to book a dream voyage with Cunard. We believe in fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders and this incentive is a testament to that commitment. Our Queens sail to some of the most exotic and awe-inspiring destinations in the world and we always strive to create opportunities for travel agents to experience our unique brand.”

Cunard is also offering agents the opportunity to earn an extra 10 Shine points by correctly answering four out of five questions about this promotion in the new quiz available at www.shinerewardsclub.com.