Cunard Launches New Promotion for 2024 Voyages

Cunard is launching a new limited-time promotion offering 10 percent off selected 2024 voyages.

The promotion runs from August 24, 2023 until September 4, 2023, and is valid for cruises onboard the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne.

Tom Mahoney, Director of UK Sales at Cunard, said: “We are very excited to be providing agents with great offers for their customers, which we hope will encourage more new-to-cruisers as well as loyal Cunarders to travel the world with us. A holiday with Cunard always represents excellent value and we are hugely passionate about helping our guests connect with the places they’ve always dreamed of exploring; these unmissable savings can make those dreams a reality.

“We’re always looking at ways to support our network, which is why we’ve also aligned our latest Shine Rewards Club incentive – one of the biggest giveaways per booking that we’ve launched – with this promotion.”

In addition, Cunard is offering travel agents chance to earn double Shine points (200 points) on Shine Rewards Club for every eligible Cunard Fare booking related to this promotion. To claim their points, agents must register and ‘play’ all their customers’ eligible Cunard Fare bookings between August 24 and September 4, 2023.

Shine points are valid for two years and are combined with the Shine points earned with P&O Cruises.