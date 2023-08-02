Cunard Enables Shore Power Capability Fleetwide

Cunard achieved a milestone enabling the capability for its entire fleet to connect to shore power where available when docked.

The Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and the Queen Elizabeth now all have shore power capabilities while the Queen Anne, set to launch in May 2024, will depart on its inaugural sailing with the technology already installed.

Katie McAlister, president at Cunard, said: “By adopting shore power technology, we are taking a significant step in our ongoing commitment to reducing emissions, minimizing our carbon footprint, and fostering healthier port environments. The introduction of shore power technology aligns seamlessly with Cunard’s corporate vision and values, and we are proud to be able to take such a positive step.”

Shore power technology enables docked ships to connect directly to a land-based source and switch off their onboard engines, thus reducing emissions and noise while at port, the company said.

The ability for plugging in to shore power is already enabled at many key ports, including the Queen Anne’s homeport of Southampton.

As part of the European Union’s Fit for 55 program, all main ports in the European Union will offer ships the ability to connect to shoreside electricity by 2030.