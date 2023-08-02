Cunard Announces Partnership with Chef Michel Roux

Cunard announced an exclusive partnership with the two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux.

Roux will be working alongside Cunard’s chefs to create a special gala menu for the Queen Anne’s Queens Grill restaurant and a new menu for the Queen Anne’s pub, the Golden Lion.

The new menu, which is currently in development, will include a selection of pub favorites, reimagined by chef Roux. The menu will debut onboard the Queen Anne in May 2024, before being rolled out to the rest of the fleet later this year.

Angus Struthers, acting senior vice president of Cunard, said: “We’re excited to share a flavor of what will be served on board Queen Anne in 2024. Cunard is renowned for high-quality dining options, and we’re delighted to be working with the very best chefs, at the top of their different culinary fields to offer such a wide range of dining options to our guests. From embracing the best of Japan in our new sushi and sake bar to dining al-fresco in Tramonto or enjoying a pub meal in the Golden Lion, there really will be something for everyone.”

Michel Roux added: “It is an absolute privilege to be working with Cunard’s hugely talented and passionate culinary development chefs as we countdown to the launch of their newest ship Queen Anne. For me, there is no better recipe than blending high quality ingredients with elegant execution to create unforgettable experiences for diners, and I am incredibly excited to showcase our elevated, reimagined pub classics to Cunard guests very soon.”

In addition to the new menu, Cunard revealed four new dining experiences that will be available on the Queen Anne including Aji Wa, Aranya, Sir Samuels and Tramonto. Three of these additional venues will be alternative evening dining options.

The Aji Wa will feature Japanese cuisine influenced by the seasons of the year, offering sushi and an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner.

Aranya will allow guests to enjoy the flavors of India while Sir Samuels will offer the very best of British and Australian beef and seafood, complemented by a wine program.

The Tramonto will offer a Mediterranean-inspired menu, featuring fresh flavors and an opportunity for guests to dine al-fresco.