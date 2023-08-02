CTO Gears Up for SOTIC 2023

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is preparing for its State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC), scheduled to take place at The Shore Club Turks and Caicos on Providenciales October 9-13, 2023.

The official conference program will feature panel discussions spanning a variety of themes, from tourism investment and financing to aviation competitiveness. CTO’s Caribbean Youth Congress will also be returning this year.

CTO’s Acting Secretary General Neil Walters, said: “SOTIC has traditionally been the CTO’s flagship event held in the Caribbean, and with its return this year under the leadership of our newly appointed Secretary General Dona Regis-Prosper, we are confident the forum will set the stage for sharpening our industry’s collective vision to become even stronger and more effective in positioning the Caribbean as the world’s leading destination for leisure as well as business travel.”

Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands, Josephine Connolly, added: “The selection of Turks and Caicos reflects our dedication to hospitality and excellence. As the first major event being held under our new destination marketing and management organization, SOTIC is a significant opportunity for us to collectively shape the narrative of our region’s growth in a post-COVID environment.”

“As Minister of Tourism and Vice Chair of the group of British Overseas countries and territories within the Caribbean Tourism Organization, your presence at SOTIC 2023 holds immense importance,” concluded Connolly.