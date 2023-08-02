Crystal Symphony Completes Sea Trials

The Crystal Symphony, the second Crystal ship to relaunch after the Crystal Serenity, successfully completed sea trials ahead of its inaugural cruise from Athens, Greece, on September 1, 2023.

Currently undergoing refurbishment at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, officers, the Crystal Symphony was tested for its navigation, technical and mechanical systems and all passed inspection.

“Following the launch of Crystal Serenity on July 31, we are thrilled that Crystal Symphony has completed sea trials and is one step closer to returning to service in a few short weeks,” said Senior Vice President of Marine Operations Roberto Fazi. “To be able to relaunch our brand and two ships within such a short amount of time is completely unprecedented, and we could not have done it without the amazing work of our leadership and teams, both on board and shoreside. We also wouldn’t be here without our partners at Fincantieri who worked around the clock to deliver this beautiful ship on time.”

When it launches, the reimagined ship will feature updated, larger suites and refreshed specialty dining venues including the new Osteria d’Ovidio. Guests will also be able to enjoy the ship’s completely renovated Aurōra Spa, as well as a new pickleball court and a wide array of events.

Following its inaugural cruise from Athens, the Crystal Symphony will spend the rest of the summer in Europe before repositioning to Africa in October and then operating voyages in Australia and Asia.