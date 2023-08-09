Crystal Return: A Look at the Initial Itineraries of the Crystal Symphony

Following the Crystal Serenity, the Crystal Symphony is set to resume service for the new Crystal brand.

After a major refurbishment in Italy, the luxury vessel is set to welcome passengers back in September, kicking off a return season that includes cruises in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Cruise Industry News highlights some of the itineraries in 2023.

First Cruise

Date: September 1, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece) to Istanbul (Turkey)

Complete Itinerary: Santorini, Patmos and Kos (Greece); and Izmir (Turkey)

After leaving the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, the Crystal Symphony is set to resume service with a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean. According to Crystal, the cruise was designed as an immersive journey that sails through the “ancient heritage and picturesque landscapes” of the Aegean Sea.

Sailing from Piraeus to Istanbul, the one-way itinerary features visits to four different destinations in Greece and two in Turkey, such as Santorini, Patmos and Izmir.

Europe & Mediterranean

Date: September 26, 2023

Length: Ten nights

Homeports: Civitavecchia to Venice (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Naples (Italy); Heraklion, Santorini and Nafplion (Greece); Dubrovnik, Split and Opatija (Croatia)

Before repositioning to the Middle East, the Crystal Symphony also offers additional itineraries in Europe and the Mediterranean.

This ten-night cruise, for instance, sails from Civitavecchia to Venice, in Italy, and features destinations in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean. In addition to popular cruise ports, such as Dubrovnik and Santorini, the itinerary also features less visited destinations, including Nafplion, in Greece, and Opatija, in Croatia.

Africa & Indian Ocean

Date: October 26, 2023

Length: 13 nights

Homeports: Dubai (UEA) to Mumbai (India)

Complete Itinerary: Doha (Qatar); Khalifa Bin Salman (Bahrein); Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi and Khor Fakkan (UAE); and Muscat (Oman)

During the 2023-2024 winter, the Crystal Symphony is set to offer a mix of itineraries in the Middle East, Asia and Oceania.

The program starts with itineraries in the Indian Ocean, including this 13-night cruise that sails from the United Arab Emirates to India. Sailing in late October, the one-way itinerary features visits to six ports in four countries, including Qatar, Bahrein and Oman.

Southeast Asia & Australia

Date: November 21, 2023

Length: 15 nights

Homeports: Singapore to Fremantle (Australia)

Complete Itinerary: Ko Samui and Laem Chabang (Thailand); Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam); Semarang and Bali (Indonesia)

Continuing its winter program, the luxury ship is offering this 15-night cruise to Southeast Asia and Australia.

Sailing from Singapore in November, the one-way cruise includes visits to Ko Samui and Laem Chabang, in Thailand, in addition to Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam. Before arriving in Fremantle, the cruise also pays visits to Semarang and Bali, in Indonesia.

Australia & New Zealand

Date: December 20, 2023

Length: 15 nights

Homeports: Auckland (New Zealand) to Sydney (Australia)

Complete Itinerary: Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Dunedin and Fjordland National Park (New Zealand); Melbourne and Eden (Australia)

Completing its 2023 schedule, the Crystal Symphony offers a 15-night cruise to Australia and New Zealand in late December. According to Crystal, the itinerary was designed to take guests to the impressive landscapes of the region, with ports of call that offer nature, culture and gastronomy.

Among them is the picturesque city of Dunedin, the company said, and the welcoming Tauranga. The cruise also features scenic cruising at the Fjordland National Park, which offers a stunning and peaceful setting, Crystal said.