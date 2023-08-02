Crystal Opens Bookings for 2025 World Cruise

Crystal announced that bookings for its 2025 World Cruise onboard the Crystal Serenity will be open on August 30, 2023.

During the 123-night voyage, the ship will visit more than 31 countries and 62 ports with 17 overnight stays.

“We are immensely proud to showcase our 2025 World Cruise itinerary as it illustrates Crystal’s deepened connection with Abercrombie & Kent for a truly authentic experience,” said A&K Travel Group CEO Cristina Levis. “Guests will encounter the full potential between the two brands as we unveil a plethora of our custom-created activities that will be experienced first-hand by Crystal guests.”

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 7, 2025, the voyage begins by exploring Mexico, Belize, Honduras and Colombia. The ship will then sail alongside South America’s western coast calling in Guayaquil, Lima and Pisco. After exploring the Chilean fjords the ship will head up the coast of South America where travelers can enjoy the Rio Carnival. Guests will also have the chance to discover Namibia and South Africa’s coastlines.

Highlights of Crystal’s 2025 World Cruise include:

Tango Through the Ages: Guests will follow the stories of Maria Nieves Rego and Juan Carlos Copes, Argentina’s most celebrated Tango couple and enjoy fine Argentinian wines and an authentic Argentinian culinary experience.

An Evening with the Gods on Mt. Olympus: Guests will receive an invitation to the Dionysian festival for an evening that includes a cocktail reception, seated dinner, traditional music, Greek dancers and singers and more.

Colombo by Night: In Sri Lanka’s capital, travelers will enjoy a typical night in Colombo tasting the street food, delicacies, signature cocktails and a Sri Lankan Cultural Performance.

In addition to these special events, guests will have an opportunity to engage in multi-day excursions for an additional charge, ranging from the Galápagos Islands and Machu Picchu to visiting the Taj Mahal and Ranthambore National Park.

Crystal’s World Cruise Ambassador, Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, will be onboard throughout the journey sharing expertise and guidance with guests.

“Crystal and A&K Travel Group have redefined what it means to provide an immersive voyage and our comprehensive itinerary has all of the elements it takes – from exceptional service, soul-enriching experiences, visits to untapped destinations and spectacular events to create undoubtedly the best World Cruise experience,” said Barroso de Oliveira.