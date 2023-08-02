Cruise Ship to Serve as Floating Hotel During 2024 Olympics

The Aranui 5 will serve as a floating hotel during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, announced Tahiti’s Minister of Youth and Sports Nahema Temarii.

The 254-guest vessel will anchor in a bay near Teahupo’o, a village just outside the capital of French Polynesia – where surfing competitions are set to be held during the upcoming games.

According to insidethegamez.biz, the cruise ship will essentially act as an Olympic village for sports delegations, receiving not only surfers and their teams, but also officials attending the game.

A total of 48 athletes from 20 different countries are due to participate in the surfing competition, which will take place between July 27 and July 30, 2024.

A local hotel, closed for 26 years, was previously considered the first choice to receive the participants, but repair work could not be carried out on time.

According to Temarii, the ship then became the only possible accommodation located less than 45 minutes from the competition site, as required by the Paris 2024 specifications.

Operated by Aranui Cruises, the Aranui 5 entered service in 2015. Replacing the Aranui 3, the 7,500-ton vessel was custom-designed as a mixed-use ship, carrying not only passengers but also freight.

According to the company, the vessel features 103 spacious cabins, in addition to more balconies in the suites and superior deluxe staterooms, as well as an interior decor reflecting the Polynesian heritage.

Public areas onboard include the reception area, a casual restaurant, four bars – including the Sky Bar with panoramic views, a dance room, two conference rooms, two lounges and a library.

The ship also offers a video and computer room, a boutique, an outdoor swimming pool with a whirlpool, a fitness room and a massage room.