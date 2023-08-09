Cruise Saudi and Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu Sign MoU

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), represented by Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI), and Cruise Saudi signed an MoU with a goal to develop the accessibility and the experiences in this region on a local, regional and international level.

According to a press release, the signing took place during the MASAREB Ceremony held at the Grand Millennium Jazan Hotel.

Attendees included His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Jazan region, His Excellency the President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Eng. Khaled Al-Salem, Acting CEO of Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries, Dr Hussain bin Yahya Fadhli, leaders of the tourism sector, as well as a key delegation from Cruise Saudi, including Managing Director, Fawaz Farooqui and CEO, Lars Clasen.

Clasen said: “The reimagining and development of JCPDI is another significant milestone in Saudi’s tourism journey as part of Vision 2030, of which cruising forms a significant component. By opening up Jazan to global tourists, we can continue to expand on our unique offering of previously untapped extraordinary and unique tourist experiences. We’re excited to see what the future holds between Cruise Saudi and a destination which has such huge potential for international tourism.”

“Today marks a promising step for us within Saudi’s prospering tourism sector. We are delighted to be exploring a partnership with Cruise Saudi as part of our wider ambitions to develop JCDPI Waterfront. With improved access to the wider Southern region, we’re looking to develop this area into a thriving hub for business, tourism and leisure,” added bin Yahya Fadhli.