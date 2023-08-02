Costa Cruises Partners with Zeffirino Restaurant

Costa Cruises announced a partnership with Zeffirino restaurant in order to promote Ligurian cuisine onboard the Costa ships.

Starting August 8, guests onboard the Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda will be able to enjoy the authentic delicacy that is pesto, a green sauce that originated in Genoa, made according to the original recipe and ingredients from the Italian territory.

The pesto will be paired with “trofie” (a type of pasta from Liguria), to create the traditional Ligurian dish: “trofie with pesto”. Guests can enjoy this delicacy in the main restaurants of the two ships for an additional fee.

In addition to serving Zeffirino’s trofie, the Costa Toskana and the Costa Smeralda will visit Liguria every week.

Throughout the year, the two ships ill visit Genoa every Friday as part of a seven-day itinerary exploring Italy, France, and Spain, with calls in Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome.

The Costa Smeralda will visit Savona every Saturday, following a week-long itinerary with calls in Marseille, Barcelona, Ibiza (Palma de Mallorca from 12 September), Palermo, Civitavecchia/Rome.