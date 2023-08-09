Corvus Awarded Battery Supply for the World`s Largest Electric Ship

Corvus Energy announced that it has been selected by technology group Wärtsilä to supply the battery systems for the world`s largest 100 percent electric lightweight Ro-Pax ferry.

With over 40 MWh of energy storage, it will be the largest battery system installed on a ship, four times as big as the current largest installation.

The aluminum-constructed vessel will be constructed by Incat shipyard in Tasmania on behalf of its South American customer, Buquebus.

The ferry will have the capacity for 2,100 passengers and crew and 225 cars, along with a 2,000 square meter duty-free shop.

“This groundbreaking project marks a turning point in the maritime industry’s effort to transition towards greener means of transportation. Combining cutting-edge technology, environmental consciousness, and innovative design, it redefines the future of ferry operations worldwide and paves the way for other large, zero-emission vessels,” said Halvard Hauso, commercial director for Europe at Corvus Energy. “We are very grateful that Wärtsilä once again chose Corvus Energy as their partner for such an important and advanced project.”

The largest vessel of its type will also have the longest zero-emission journey, at the highest speed.

The battery systems are scheduled for delivery in late 2024 and the vessel is expected to enter operation in 2025.